Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Doesn't practice Thursday

Towns (knee) did not practice Thursday and will be re-evaluated Friday ahead of that day's game against the Nuggets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He is officially questionable.

While it's possible Towns plays Friday, being a non-participant in practice roughly 24 hours before the game is not an encouraging sign. So we shouldn't be surprised if he misses his second straight contest. If that's the case, we may see Gorgui Dieng draw another start.