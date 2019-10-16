Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in Tuesday's win
Towns tallied 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.
Towns was terrific, showcasing his touch from beyond the arc while recording a double-double and contributing in the assist and block departments. If Towns can take his defense to another level this season, he'll become that much more valuable for fantasy purposes, as he's already established himself as an elite offensive player.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night isn't enough•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.