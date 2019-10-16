Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in Tuesday's win

Towns tallied 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.

Towns was terrific, showcasing his touch from beyond the arc while recording a double-double and contributing in the assist and block departments. If Towns can take his defense to another level this season, he'll become that much more valuable for fantasy purposes, as he's already established himself as an elite offensive player.