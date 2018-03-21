Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in victory

Towns had 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers.

Towns continues to surge with Jimmy Butler (knee) out of the lineup. He has seen his production increase over the past few weeks as the Wolves try to secure themselves a top six seed in the West. The team now has an easier run of games but still, need to ensure they get the victories, ensuring Towns is in no danger of being rested.