Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant performance in loss
Towns produced 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
Towns followed up a 26 point, 21 rebound game against Golden State with another huge stat line on Thursday. Over his last four games, Towns has averaged an extremely productive line of 27.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks as one of the league's most valuable fantasy big men.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Playing through knee soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 26 points and 21 rebounds in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double but fouls out in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.