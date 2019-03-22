Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant performance in loss

Towns produced 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Towns followed up a 26 point, 21 rebound game against Golden State with another huge stat line on Thursday. Over his last four games, Towns has averaged an extremely productive line of 27.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks as one of the league's most valuable fantasy big men.