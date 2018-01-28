Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominates inside with 19 rebounds in win

Towns posted 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocked shots, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-97 win over the Nets.

Towns is far and away the NBA's leader in double-doubles this season (42), which means he's failed to hit that mark only nine times. This stamps the big man as one of the most dependable fantasy performers in all formats. He'll look to continue that trend Monday against the Hawks.