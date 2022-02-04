Towns scored 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-117 win over the Pistons.

The 26-year-old center continues to put in work on the glass, ripping down double-digit boards for the seventh time in the last 10 games while scoring in double digits for the 33rd straight game. Towns' production is down a bit on the season, but during that current 10-game stretch he's averaging 23.3 points, 10.6 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.