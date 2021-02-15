Towns scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 win over the Raptors.

It's the 25-year-old's second double-double in three games since returning to the lineup. Towns didn't exactly put together the cleanest performance, committing seven turnovers and fouling out in the final minutes, but it was still the kind of well-rounded fantasy line the 25-year-old is known for. Towns has had a rough year off the court, but his production when on it remains stellar.