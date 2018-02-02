Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double barrage continues in win
Towns accounted for 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 win over the Bucks.
Towns' league-high double-double tally is now up to 46 following Thursday's production, and he's comfortably exceeded a 70.0 percent success rate in two of his last three contests. The third-year big man's usage was encouragingly elevated against the Bucks as well, snapping a three-game streak with single-digit shot attempts and sub-20-point scoring totals. Towns' superior work on the glass continues to prop up his overall lines on nights when he sees a scoring downturn, as he's now posted double-digit rebounds in 18 of his last 19 games.
