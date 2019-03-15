Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double but fouls out in loss

Towns totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Jazz.

Towns recorded a double-double as per usual but fouled out without even earning heavy minutes in the blowout loss. The 23-year-old big man is averaging career highs in assists, steals, and made threes while continuing to do lots of damage in the scoring and rebounding departments.