Towns fouled out of Tuesday's 112-109 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals after recording 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Although Towns posted four double-doubles out of five games in the quarterfinals, he didn't shoot especially well. He averaged 45.7 percent in the series against the Nuggets, and barely hit the double-double milestone in two of those contests. The 28-year-old's eighth NBA season can be chalked up as a disappointment, as injuries limited him to only 29 games.