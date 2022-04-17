Towns racked up 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 win over the Grizzlies.

The 26-year-old center once again played second fiddle to Anthony Edwards in the scoring department, but Towns was still plenty productive, and it'd proving to be a winning formula for Minnesota. Over his last 20 games, including the play-in win over the Clippers, Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 blocks while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor, trading a bit of usage for greater efficiency.