Towns closed with 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to Atlanta.

The veteran big man has delivered three straight double-doubles to begin the season, but his 15.7 points per game and 37.0 percent shooting from the floor are well below Towns' usual standards. Minnesota is running it back with a twin towers lineup of Towns and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, and while the latter is looking more comfortable in his second campaign with the Timberwolves, Towns is still struggling to make the pairing work.