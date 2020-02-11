Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in loss to Raps
Towns scored a team-high 23 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-126 loss to the Raptors.
Matched up against an undersized Toronto frontcourt, KAT didn't exactly dominate but still put together a strong fantasy performance. He's reeled off five straight double-doubles to begin the month of February, averaging 24.0 points, 11.2 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals, and as he learns to work with new running mate D'Angelo Russell, Towns could find another gear down the stretch.
