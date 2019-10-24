Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in OT win

Towns scored a team-high 36 points (11-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime win over the Nets.

While Kyrie Irving was setting records in his Nets debut, the T-wolves' own superstar was putting together a stellar outing of his own. Towns has averaged better than 20 points and 12 boards a game in each of the last three seasons, but it's the 23-year-old's still-improving three-point shooting that could help him take his fantasy production to another level.