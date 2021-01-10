Towns totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 37 minutes in the 1255-122 overtime loss to the Spurs.

After missing his previous six games, Towns (wrist) let it be known that he was back, leading the team in rebounds and was second in scoring Saturday night. In the three games he has played this season, Towns has seen his rebound total increase in each game and gone over the 20-point mark twice.