Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Sunday's win
Towns scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-90 win over the Pacers.
It's the third time in December that the young center has recorded multiple blocks and steals in the same game, and Towns now has 29 double-doubles in 37 contests, putting him on pace for a career-high 64. With Jimmy Butler attracting most of the defensive attention, the young center should be able to continue producing big numbers even though his shots and usage have declined in 2017-18.
