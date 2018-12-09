Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in tough loss

Towns had 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Towns had some foul trouble in this one which limited him to just 30 minutes of playing time. The Trail Blazers guarded him well, limiting him to just 19 points. Despite all of that, Towns still managed to record his q5th double-double of the season. The much improved Timberwolves will travel to Oakland to face the Warriors in what will be another tough matchup.