Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in win

Towns had 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.

Towns also added a block in 28 minutes of action as the Timberwolves cruised to an easy victory.

