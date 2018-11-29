Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in win
Towns had 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Towns also added a block in 28 minutes of action as the Timberwolves cruised to an easy victory.
