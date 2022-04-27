Towns produced 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Towns has four double-doubles in five games during the current series against the Grizzlies, and while he produced a strong output on both ends of the court, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to what would've been a 3-2 series lead. While Towns has been heavily criticized for his performance in Game 3 of the series, he's still averaging 22.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from deep in the current series.