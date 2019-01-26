Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double train continues
Towns provided 33 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Timbewolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday.
As impressive as his final line was, Towns' numbers were even more jaw-dropping when considering he only played six minutes in the first half due to early foul trouble. The dominant big man's current double-double streak now stands at four, and in a testament to his versatility, he's also drained multiple three-pointers in three straight games. Notably, Towns has been just as impressive on the defensive end lately -- factoring in Friday's trio of rejections, he's accumulated seven blocks over his last four contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Full line in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappointing performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 27 points, 27 boards in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....