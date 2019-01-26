Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double train continues

Towns provided 33 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Timbewolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday.

As impressive as his final line was, Towns' numbers were even more jaw-dropping when considering he only played six minutes in the first half due to early foul trouble. The dominant big man's current double-double streak now stands at four, and in a testament to his versatility, he's also drained multiple three-pointers in three straight games. Notably, Towns has been just as impressive on the defensive end lately -- factoring in Friday's trio of rejections, he's accumulated seven blocks over his last four contests.