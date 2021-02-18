Towns had 30 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Pacers.

Towns has three double-doubles in five games since his return, but this was his best game of the campaign -- he looked dominant offensively while also limiting Myles Turner to just eight points. Towns has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games and is clearly trending in the right direction after a prolonged absence.