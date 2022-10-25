Towns contributed 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to the Spurs.

Even though the double-double was a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers, Towns has been inconsistent to start the season with two 27-point efforts and two games in which he couldn't surpass the 15-point plateau. Aside from that, the shooting just hasn't been there even if Monday's game was a step in the right direction. Through four outings, he's only made 41 percent of his shots and 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts.