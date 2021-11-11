Towns played 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and tallied 17 points (6-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Towns actually shot well from three-point range but made only one of nine shots from inside the arc. His odd final line included a campaign-best five treys and, for the first time this season, no free-throw attempts. Towns complemented his modest scoring with 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double through 10 games this season.