Towns fouled out of Friday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks after recording 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes.

Towns fouled out late in the fourth quarter and while his final stat line was impressive, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to a victory against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Towns has recorded three straight double-doubles and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six outings, and the arrival of Rudy Gobert has not affected his fantasy numbers a big deal even if his numbers have taken a step back compared to the 2021-22 campaign.