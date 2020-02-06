Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in another loss
Townsdropped 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.
The Timberwolves came close to making a comeback in this one, but ultimately fell short, making this a whopping 13 losses in a row. After participating in a huge, four-team trade that saw Robert Covington get shipped out to Houston, and Malik Beasley (among others) come to Minnesota, general manager Gersson Rosas has been looking to bring in even more backup for his team before the NBA trade deadline, with D'Angelo Russell being the most notable name tied to them, although discussions have reportedly stalled recently. If a dynamic guard like Russell were to be brought in, Towns would obviously be one of the safer players on the team, not having to worry about his role on the team as the franchise cornerstone. His fantasy value likely wouldn't take any kind of significant hit, maybe barring a few points being knocked off of Towns' stat sheet occasionally. In fact, the addition of another real offensive weapon could even help Towns' value, as defenses would have another threat to key in on. With the trade deadline less than 12 hours away, we'll find out in short order.
