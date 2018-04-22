Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in crucial Game 3 victory

Towns totaled 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Houston.

Towns got off to another slow start, failing to score a single point in the entire first quarter. He slowly got things going, however, putting up his best line of the post-season so far. He appeared far more aggressive on the offensive end which had a positive effect on his defensive plays. He appeared far more energized in this one and the Wolves are going to need him to be at his best if they hope to head back to Houston locked at two.