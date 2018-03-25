Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in disappointing loss
Towns tallied 15 points (3-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid got the better of Towns once again, as the 76ers cruised to a comfortable victory over the Timberwolves. The first unit for the Wolves was completely outplayed resulting in reduced minutes. The team comes up against the Grizzlies on Monday and Towns will likely see a return to his normal production in that one.
