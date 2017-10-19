Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in first loss of seaon
Towns posted18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Spurs
Towns is one of the most notable under-the-radar centers in the league, and at only 21 years old he's looking to build on two excellent campaigns in Minneapolis. Though the Wolves recorded their first loss, they've revamped their team to include playmaker Jimmy Butler along with vets Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson to give Towns more support. He ended last season with a streak of five straight double-doubles, and he could easily get another streak going with this new-look offense. From a DFS perspective Towns usually comes as a significant bargain because amazingly enough, he's not all that well-known if you don't follow the NBA, even though he regularly outpaces most centers in the league. Wise up and include him in your plans, as he's only going to improve with age.
