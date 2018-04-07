Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Towns totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers.
He only amassed four fouls after racking up the maximum of six on Thursday, but a comfortable lead in the latter stages of the game capped his minutes somewhat anyhow. Towns now has a whopping 66 double-doubles on the season, and some atypically poor shooting was the only factor that kept him from a bigger offensive night overall. Given the Timberwolves' ongoing quest for a playoff spot and his own pivotal role, he'll be primed for continued stellar production over the last two games of the season.
