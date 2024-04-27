Towns registered 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 126-109 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Towns needed 16 shots to score 18 points, but he still made his presence felt and looked active on the glass, grabbing double-digit boards despite being limited to just 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Towns has adjusted well to life operating as Minnesota's second offensive option behind Anthony Edwards, but he remains extremely valuable in fantasy as a two-way big man who can shoot threes at an above-average rate. He's averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the current series while shooting an elite 45.5 percent (5-for-11) from beyond the arc.