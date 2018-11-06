Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in high-scoring loss

Towns contributed 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and three steals across 36 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Towns put together a game-high rebounding total while also hitting the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games. His current productive offensive stretch is in sharp contrast to the start of his campaign, when Towns only scored more than 17 points on one occasion over the first six contests. The 22-year-old has also double-doubled in four out of the last five, a return to the form he often displayed last season while racking up a league-high 68.