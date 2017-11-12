Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in losing cause
Towns tallied 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Suns.
Towns was heavily involved as usual, with his shot- attempt total checking in second on the T-Wolves for the night. The 21-year-old also drained a three-pointer and double-doubled for the third time in the last four contests. Towns continues to serve as an above-average rim protector as well, with Saturday marking the sixth time in the last seven games in which he's posted multiple blocks. The third-year big man's scoring is down thus far in November, however, as his 16.3 points per game through five contests pales in comparison to the 24.1 figure he generated over seven October games.
