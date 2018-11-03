Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in losing effort
Towns contributed 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Warriors.
After consecutive strong performances, Towns regressed slightly Friday but still managed to record a double-double in 35 minutes. A matchup with the Warriors rarely bodes well for opposing big men and those with Towns on their roster should certainly not panic because of this effort. The Timberwolves will next face the Trail Blazers in what should be a matchup more suited to Towns, thus an opportunity to get things going again.
