Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss

Towns registered 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Towns turned in another solid effort in the high-scoring loss, posting his fifth straight double-double and logging multiple blocks for the second time in the last four games. The 2015 first overall pick has also been hot from distance of late, draining multiple threes in six of his last eight contests. Towns naturally remains a focal point of the high-powered Timberwolves offense, giving him elite fantasy value in all formats.