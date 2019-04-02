Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss

Towns finished with 17 points (6-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Towns couldn't find his shot on Monday, shooting just 28.5 percent from the floor. He did, however, finish with a double-double and some quality assist and block totals as well. Towns will likely try to finish the season on a positive note in another lost season for the Timberwolves.