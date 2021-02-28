Towns mustered 23 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.

Towns led the Timberwolves in points and assists while also finishing as the second-best rebounder behind Jarred Vanderbilt's 12 boards, and it's absolutely clear that he will be the engine that will make Minnesota's offense run on a nightly basis. Since the coaching change, Towns has shot at least 19 field-goal attempts in every game while recording two double-doubles -- one with assists and one with rebounds. Towns has seven double-doubles in his last 10 games.