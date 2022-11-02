Towns chipped in 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Suns.
Towns registered his third-double-double of the season in the loss. With a rebounding beat like Rudy Gobert alongside him, Towns may not reach double-double numbers as frequently as usual, but early results indicate that the tandem is a success, with no adverse fantasy impact on either player.
