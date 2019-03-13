Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday

Towns ended with 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Towns returned from a one-game absence, finishing with 34 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. He appeared untroubled by the knee injury, although the playing time was down slightly on what we are used to seeing. This may have been by design or as a result of the scoreline. Whatever the case, it appears as though he will be fine moving forward and should remain a solid top-five player for the remainder of the season.