Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss
Towns had 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star game.
Towns looked very comfortable in his first All-Star game, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He has been a double-double machine this season and was able to carry over that form in just 18 minutes of court-time. The Wolves are currently in a battle with the Spurs for the third and fourth positions in the West and Towns is going to be a big part of the push. He has had many games this season where he appears secondary on offense, something the Wolves can hopefully figure out as the regular season draws to its conclusion.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts league-leading 51st double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 35 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drains career-high six treys in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...