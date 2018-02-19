Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss

Towns had 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star game.

Towns looked very comfortable in his first All-Star game, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He has been a double-double machine this season and was able to carry over that form in just 18 minutes of court-time. The Wolves are currently in a battle with the Spurs for the third and fourth positions in the West and Towns is going to be a big part of the push. He has had many games this season where he appears secondary on offense, something the Wolves can hopefully figure out as the regular season draws to its conclusion.