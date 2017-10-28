Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in narrow victory

Towns registered 33 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds and four blocked shots across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.

In a game with 31 lead changes, Towns kept the Timberwolves in the game with his fifth double0double of the season.. Spurred by Jimmy Butler's return, Towns and the rest of the team fed off the point guard's energy and garnered a much-needed win after sustaining two blowout losses in the past week. Towns has always been dominant offensively, but his four blocks Friday further expand his value at center. Last year he barely broke the top 20 among centers with only 1.26 blocks per game. Improving on that total this year would be a big boost for the elite big man. He remains an everyday starter in all formats and could have a big game Monday against the Heat if Hassan Whiteside is still sidelined.