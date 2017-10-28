Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in narrow victory
Towns registered 33 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds and four blocked shots across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.
In a game with 31 lead changes, Towns kept the Timberwolves in the game with his fifth double0double of the season.. Spurred by Jimmy Butler's return, Towns and the rest of the team fed off the point guard's energy and garnered a much-needed win after sustaining two blowout losses in the past week. Towns has always been dominant offensively, but his four blocks Friday further expand his value at center. Last year he barely broke the top 20 among centers with only 1.26 blocks per game. Improving on that total this year would be a big boost for the elite big man. He remains an everyday starter in all formats and could have a big game Monday against the Heat if Hassan Whiteside is still sidelined.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts fourth double-double of season•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 28 points in blowout loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops 20 points, 10 rebounds Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in first loss of seaon•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Turnovers overshadow strong offensive display•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...