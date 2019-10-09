Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in preseason loss
Towns tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 19 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Towns provided the top scoring and rebounding totals on the night for the Timberwolves in the team's preseason opener, looking to be in midseason form in his first taste of 2019-20 on-court action. The 2015 first overall pick enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign scoring-wise in 2018-19, putting up his second-highest average of his career (24.4) in that category while also setting new personal bests in assists (3.4) and made threes per contest (1.8). Looking ahead to the new season, Towns should be set for another campaign of robust usage and once again profile as one of the better sources of all-around fantasy production at the center position.
