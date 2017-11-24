Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory

Towns collected 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 victory over Orlando.

Towns recorded another double-double, but failed to collect a block for the third time in four games. Towns has been solid this season, but appears to have taken a back seat on the offensive pecking order. He has only averaged 11 field-goal attempts over the last four games, well down from his 18 he was attempting last season. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues, or whether it is simply a feeling out period for his new teammates. It is something to keep an eye on for owners, and if it does indeed continue, it could slightly limit his fantasy ceiling.