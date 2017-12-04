Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory

Towns collected 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 victory over the Clippers.

Towns recorded yet another double-double, yet still continues to underperform. His rebounding numbers have been excellent, but he has seen his scoring fall away, as well as his defensive numbers. While there is no need for owners to panic, those who are interested in trying to grab him from a disgruntled owner, should take advantage of this small buy-low window.