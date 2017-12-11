Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory

Towns finished with 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 victory over Dallas.

Towns backed up his last game with another strong performance Sunday. He appears to be looking for the basket a bit more on offense, and his teammates are rewarding him by delivering the ball. He was guilty of committing seven turnovers, a number that is likely an outlier. Owners will be hoping he can continue his nice form against Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday.

