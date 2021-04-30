Towns totaled 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 victory over the Warriors.

Towns struggled with his shooting in the victory but still managed yet another double-double. Not only were the rebounding numbers right on point, but he also continues to flash upside with his passing game. The Timberwolves are playing their best basketball of the season right now and so as long as he remains on the court, Towns should close out the season as an elite fantasy option across all formats.