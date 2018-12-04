Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory Monday
Towns ended with 24 points (10-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over the Rockets.
After the disappointments of last season's playoff series against the Rockets, Towns appeared much more aggressive on both ends of the floor. His 24 shot attempts were more than double that of the next player. The playing time was down slightly due to some foul trouble but Towns still managed a fantastic line. The Timberwolves will face Charlotte on Wednesday in what should be a favorable matchup for Towns.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 20 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts monster double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 22 points in loss to DEN•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Back-to-back 25-point outings•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.