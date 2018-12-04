Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory Monday

Towns ended with 24 points (10-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over the Rockets.

After the disappointments of last season's playoff series against the Rockets, Towns appeared much more aggressive on both ends of the floor. His 24 shot attempts were more than double that of the next player. The playing time was down slightly due to some foul trouble but Towns still managed a fantastic line. The Timberwolves will face Charlotte on Wednesday in what should be a favorable matchup for Towns.