Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory
Towns posted 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 win over the Thunder.
Towns probably would have had more output if he hadn't gotten into foul trouble, but he was on the court for the pivotal final shot where delivered a pick to free up Wiggins for the game-winner. Towns' stock will rise with the Timberwolves' fortunes, which seem bright as the addition of Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler give Minnesota an extra spark in the backcourt that they lacked last season. His 27 points bests any point total he's had since his first preseason appearance, and all signs point toward a career year for Towns. He remains a must-start in every format.
