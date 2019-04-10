Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Doubtful Wednesday
Towns (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's finale against the Nuggets.
It's likely Towns will sit out for the second straight game, and he's probably played his final game of the year. Assuming that's the case, he'll finish averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 33.1 minutes.
