Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drains career-high six treys in Wednesday's loss
Towns totaled 30 points (10-12 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Towns was on fire from the field, sinking a career high in made threes while posting his 48th double-double through 57 appearances in 2017-18. Overall his scoring is down from last year, but that's to be expected when he is taking several less shots per game. Having delivered 62 double-doubles in 2016-17, Towns is well on his way to surpassing that this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double barrage continues in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 11 points in 29 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominates inside with 19 rebounds in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...