Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drains career-high six treys in Wednesday's loss

Towns totaled 30 points (10-12 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Towns was on fire from the field, sinking a career high in made threes while posting his 48th double-double through 57 appearances in 2017-18. Overall his scoring is down from last year, but that's to be expected when he is taking several less shots per game. Having delivered 62 double-doubles in 2016-17, Towns is well on his way to surpassing that this season.