Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops 20 points, 10 rebounds Friday

Towns accumulated 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Jazz.

Towns hasn't disappointed so far this season, totaling 38 points and 23 rebounds across the team's first two contests. That's nothing unusual, however, as he averaged 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last year. There's a possibility he'll see fewer shot attempts considering the revamped nature of the team with Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague, but fantasy owners are likely banking on that coming with increased efficiency.